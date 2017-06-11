The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Saturday June 10th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:25 am.

The field has been reduced to 89 by the cut which has been paired into 30 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 3rd Round Tee Times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:25 AM Kevin Tway Cameron Tringale Harris English 9:35 AM Daniel Berger Fabian Gomez Kyle Stanley 9:45 AM Xander Schauffele J.B. Holmes Billy Horschel 9:55 AM Brian Stuard Francesco Molinari Graeme McDowell 10:05 AM Ernie Els Spencer Levin Brandon Hagy 10:15 AM John Huh Steve Wheatcroft David Hearn 10:25 AM Joel Dahmen Bobby Gates Brett Drewitt 10:35 AM Luke List Chad Campbell Dominic Bozzelli 10:45 AM Kyle Reifers Phil Mickelson Rafa Cabrera Bello 10:55 AM Kevin Chappell Adam Scott Scott Brown 11:05 AM Derek Fathauer Whee Kim Rick Lamb 11:15 AM Seamus Power Chris Stroud Brooks Koepka 11:25 AM Trey Mullinax Retief Goosen Matt Every 11:35 AM Stewart Cink Ben Crane Matt Jones 11:45 AM Chez Reavie Sebastian Munoz Charl Schwartzel 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:25 AM Robert Streb Michael Putnam Ian Poulter 9:35 AM Steven Alker Willy Wilcox Tag Ridings 9:45 AM Nick Watney Hunter Mahan Alex Cejka 9:55 AM John Peterson Grayson Murray Greg Owen 10:05 AM Mark Hubbard Max Homa Ryan Armour 10:15 AM Will MacKenzie Seung-Yul Noh Tyrone Van Aswegen 10:25 AM Peter Malnati Russell Knox Ryan Palmer 10:35 AM Michael Thompson Brian Campbell Braden Thornberry 10:45 AM Sung Kang Ben Martin Chris Kirk 10:55 AM Vijay Singh Andres Gonzales Jonathan Randolph 11:05 AM Chip Deason Ryan Brehm Zac Blair 11:15 AM Roberto Castro K.J. Choi Danny Lee 11:25 AM Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Scott Stallings Martin Flores 11:35 AM Peter Uihlein Julian Etulain

The post The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

