The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Pairings

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 4 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Sunday August 16th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:25 am.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Rafa Cabrera Bello is paired with Stewart Cink in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 4 Tee Times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Southwind.

Tee Times Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:25 AM Rick Lamb
7:30 AM Greg Owen Russell Knox
7:39 AM K.J. Choi Nick Watney
7:48 AM Ryan Brehm Zac Blair
7:57 AM Will MacKenzie Ben Martin
8:06 AM Ernie Els Spencer Levin
8:15 AM Roberto Castro Danny Lee
8:24 AM Michael Thompson Andres Gonzales
8:33 AM Mark Hubbard Ryan Armour
8:42 AM Tag Ridings Alex Cejka
8:51 AM Michael Putnam Steven Alker
9:00 AM Scott Brown Julian Etulain
9:09 AM Graeme McDowell Kyle Reifers
9:18 AM Harris English J.B. Holmes
9:27 AM Brian Campbell Chris Stroud
9:36 AM Seung-Yul Noh Brett Drewitt
9:45 AM Billy Horschel Grayson Murray
9:54 AM Willy Wilcox Xander Schauffele
10:03 AM John Huh Braden Thornberry
10:12 AM Ian Poulter Brandon Hagy
10:21 AM Sebastian Munoz Cameron Tringale
10:30 AM Trey Mullinax Scott Stallings
10:39 AM Seamus Power Brooks Koepka
10:48 AM Steve Wheatcroft Adam Scott
10:57 AM Robert Streb Francesco Molinari
11:06 AM Charl Schwartzel Kevin Tway
11:15 AM Derek Fathauer Matt Every
11:25 AM Dominic Bozzelli Phil Mickelson
11:35 AM Tyrone Van Aswegen Joel Dahmen
11:45 AM Fabian Gomez Kyle Stanley
11:55 AM Whee Kim Retief Goosen
12:05 PM Daniel Berger David Hearn
12:15 PM Matt Jones Chez Reavie
12:25 PM Chad Campbell Kevin Chappell
12:35 PM Ben Crane Luke List
12:45 PM Rafa Cabrera Bello Stewart Cink

