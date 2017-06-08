The Hectic Moment An America’s Cup Yacht Capsized [Video]

The America’s Cup race is amongst the oldest sporting competitions in the world, with the first event taking place in 1851.

It is this year’s semi-final between Great Britain (GB) and New Zealand that is grabbing headlines, with the latter capsizing in dramatic fashion.

Ben Ainslie, the skipper of the GB team, said that “in 30 years of racing [he’d] never seen anything like that”, and who are we to argue.

More from CNN:

Just a few seconds into the fourth America’s Cup semifinal match-up between the two teams, Team NZ’s catamaran rose up and fell forwards, leaving some crew members in the water and others suspended precariously above it. “Most importantly everyone is fine,” Ainslie continued. “It’s the first time we have sailed in this much wind. It’s full-on and it’s mind-blowing.

Here’s the moment it all went wrong:

Yeah, not ideal. In true Kiwi style, they copped it on the chin:

Team New Zealand helmsman, Peter Burling, admitted afterwards the incident “was fully our error” due to the crew “trying to get off the start clean” and catch [GB] Land Rover… “I was very thankful when I was sitting up top to be able to look out back and see all their heads above water,” Burling said. “We’ve all got a few bruises and cuts and bits and pieces, but nothing major.”

Onwards and upwards.

The semi-final battle continues, with Sweden and japan competing for the other spot in the final.

The winner of the final will then take on the defending champs, Oracle Team USA, for the championship.

[source:cnn]

