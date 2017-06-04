THE LAST WORD: The Jacob Zuma tragedy

How one man has brought South Africa’s democracy and Mandela’s “miracle” from honour to shame!

By Andrew M. Mwenda

Last week I was in South Africa and listened to the disaster that blind faith in democracy can deliver to a country in form of bad leadership. President Jacob Zuma and his confederates have indulged in forms of theft and brigandage that expose the myth of the miracle Nelson Mandela is acclaimed to have delivered to that country. Friends in that nation’s intellectual and business community told me horror tales of mismanagement and corruption that make even Mobutu Sese Seko’s former Zaire face competition as the archetype of a predatory state.

Yet in spite (and precisely because) of his overt and crass thieving, Zuma holds fast on the presidency of both the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa. Attempts to remove him from the leadership of both the ruling party and nation have hit a snag as his opponents cannot muster the votes necessary to push through a motion of no confidence. Yet only ten years ago, the ANC found it easy to “recall” then sitting president – the cerebral and clean Thabo Mbeki – in a split second decision. Why does the ANC find it easy to remove a clean president but fails to eject one who is openly and blatantly a thug?

The American philosopher-historian Will Durant once said that there have only been three successful forms of government man has ever known. The first is monarchy/aristocracy i.e. rule by birth. This has been the most successful system of government for mankind since the evolution of states. The second is theocracy i.e. rule by religious clerics, which has also worked well historically. The third is democracy; which he defined as “rule by money”, and which has been a hectic interlude. Zuma’s survival only goes to prove Durant’s cynical view of democracy.

There is a naïve approach to democracy that is promoted by the Western powers and supported by Africa’s “intellectual” elites. This view tends to obsess with procedures and rituals of democracy even when they don’t perform any democratic function. Yet, in poor countries, democracy sometimes tends to eliminate public-spirited individuals from politics and instead promoted the most cunning and deceitful ones. We have witnessed this in Uganda since 1996 but it is most exemplified in India, as I will show below.

People like Zuma understand Africa’s politics better than the educated middleclass with a pretentious global intellectualism. For all his crass corruption, Zuma has actually held his base – the urban poor and rural masses. This is because although South Africa is the most industrialised country on the continent (its urban population is 64.3%) and has an equally large private sector and middleclass, it is still a poor country.

Zuma has never had a formal education. He, therefore, possibly has better political instincts about what works in a context of poverty that many middleclass African elites lack. He is openly polygamous, and doesn’t seem bothered by it as many of his educated colleagues in Africa are (and therefore hide their second and third wives and mistresses). Zuma knows, perhaps intuitively, that many voters do not distinguish the public finances of the state of South Africa from the private finances of its president.

