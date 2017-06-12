Pretty in pink! Cynthia Nixon is beautiful in blush as she wins for Best Featured Actress at the Tony Awards – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Pretty in pink! Cynthia Nixon is beautiful in blush as she wins for Best Featured Actress at the Tony Awards
Daily Mail
Cynthia Nixon delivered a powerful message when she picked up the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in New York City on Sunday. Winning for her role as an emotionally abused woman in Lillian Hellman's period play, The Little Foxes, the …
Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Bay Jones win for featured actress, play and musical
Cynthia Nixon applauds political protesters in Tony Awards speech
Cynthia Nixon gets political in Tony Awards acceptance speech
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!