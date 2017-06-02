Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patriot games: The murky world of Russian hacking – CNN

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Patriot games: The murky world of Russian hacking
CNN
(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about "patriotic hackers" have led to more than a few raised eyebrows. After condemning this week what he described as rampant "Russophobia," Putin painted a lyrical portrait of hackers waging war in …
Putin says Edward Snowden was wrong to leak US secretsThe Independent
Watch live: White House briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer and EPA chief Scott PruittLos Angeles Times
Putin ridicules allegations of collusion between Trump aides and Russian officialsWashington Post
The Guardian –Premium Times –Reuters –Yahoo News
all 1,164 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.