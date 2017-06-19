Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Driver dies after ramming car into police vehicle on Champs-Elysees in probable terrorist attack – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Driver dies after ramming car into police vehicle on Champs-Elysees in probable terrorist attack
Washington Post
PARIS — A car exploded as it crashed into a police vehicle on Paris's famed Champs-Elysees on Monday in what authorities called a probable terrorist attack. Police were treating the incident as a deliberate act, and the Paris prosecutor opened a
Paris suspect was on terror watchlistSky News
Car rams police van in Paris, driver deadThe Australian
Car Rams Police Van In 'Attempted Attack' On Champs-ÉlyséesNPR
BBC News –USA TODAY –NBCNews.com –Aljazeera.com
all 224 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.