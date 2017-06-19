Driver dies after ramming car into police vehicle on Champs-Elysees in probable terrorist attack – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Driver dies after ramming car into police vehicle on Champs-Elysees in probable terrorist attack
Washington Post
PARIS — A car exploded as it crashed into a police vehicle on Paris's famed Champs-Elysees on Monday in what authorities called a probable terrorist attack. Police were treating the incident as a deliberate act, and the Paris prosecutor opened a …
Paris suspect was on terror watchlist
Car rams police van in Paris, driver dead
Car Rams Police Van In 'Attempted Attack' On Champs-Élysées
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!