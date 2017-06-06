Tech sector hails FG over executive order on local content – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tech sector hails FG over executive order on local content
Vanguard
STAKEHOLDERS in the technology sector, have lauded the federal government for the executive order mandating its ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, to give preference to made in Nigeria goods during public procurements by the Federal …
Computer manufacturers seek faster implementation of content policy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!