The Lyoness Open 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Lyoness Open golf tournament will be played on Friday 9th June at the Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, Austria. The Lyoness Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Lyoness Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Lyoness Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Tee Times Tee Times Tee Times 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Alexander Björk Scott Henry Daniel Brooks 7:30 AM Y. E. Yang Ashley Chesters Duncan Stewart 7:40 AM Borja Etchart Zander Lombard Luca Denk (Am) 7:50 AM Lorenzo Gagli Gary Boyd Christoph Pfau 8:00 AM Charlie Ford Ricardo Gonzalez Craig Lee 8:10 AM Sebastian Soderberg Tom Lewis Alexander Knappe 8:20 AM Sepp Straka Marcus Armitage Julian Suri 8:30 AM Nino Bertasio Richard Mcevoy Prom Meesawat 8:40 AM Carlos Pigem Oscar Stark Robert Coles 8:50 AM Michael Jonzon Petr Gal Ben Evans 9:00 AM Max Orrin John Parry Oliver Fisher 9:10 AM Oliver Wilson Terry Pilkadaris Christopher Fisher (Am) 9:20 AM Gerold Folk (Am) Pavit Tangkamolprasert Matthew Baldwin 12:20 PM Stuart Manley Daniel Im Matthew Nixon 12:30 PM Damien Perrier Simon Dyson Anton Karlsson 12:40 PM Alejandro Cañizares Graeme Storm Jaco Van Zyl 12:50 PM Adrian Otaegui Mikko Korhonen Marc Warren 1:00 PM Ashun Wu Dylan Frittelli Lucas Bjerregaard 1:10 PM Matt Wallace Bernd Wiesberger Joost Luiten 1:20 PM Nacho Elvira Lee Slattery Maximilian Kieffer 1:30 PM Kristoffer Broberg Johan Carlsson Paul Waring 1:40 PM Markus Maukner (Am) Ryan Mccarthy Felix Schulz 1:50 PM Gary Hurley Johan Edfors Jens Dantorp 2:00 PM Grégory Havret Romain Langasque Steven Tiley 2:10 PM Steve Webster Reinier Saxton Robert Dinwiddie 2:20 PM José Manuel Lara Borja Virto Mike Weir 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM Lukas Lipold (Am) Thomas Linard Gaganjeet Bhullar 7:30 AM James Allan Simon Forsström Julien Guerrier 7:40 AM Eddie Pepperell Benjamin Hebert Julien Quesne 7:50 AM Matthias Schwab Haydn Porteous Matthew Southgate 8:00 AM Miguel Angel Jiménez Brett Rumford David Horsey 8:10 AM James Morrison Leonhard Astl Richard Bland 8:20 AM Stephen Gallacher Gary Stal Felipe Aguilar 8:30 AM Anthony Wall Robert Rock Markus Brier 8:40 AM Alvaro Velasco Jake Roos Thitiphun Chuayprakong 8:50 AM Keith Horne Gary King Jaco Ahlers 9:00 AM Lukas Nemecz Jurrian Van Der Vaart Timon Baltl 9:10 AM Shih-Chang Chan Poom Saksansin Filip Mruzek 9:20 AM Danthai Boonma Jbe Kruger Clemens Gaster 12:20 PM Paul Maddy Daniel James Masrin Florian Fritsch 12:30 PM Ryan Evans Garrick Porteous Miguel Tabuena 12:40 PM Laurie Canter Mark Foster Sébastien Gros 12:50 PM Andrea Maestroni Joël Stalter Pontus Widegren 1:00 PM Niclas Johansson Jens Fahrbring Sebastian Heisele 1:10 PM Richard Finch Matt Ford Adrien Saddier 1:20 PM Thomas Detry Ryan Fox Richard Green 1:30 PM Eduardo De La Riva Rafa Echenique Jeff Winther 1:40 PM Roope Kakko Luca Cianchetti (Am) Austin Connelly 1:50 PM Simon Khan Ricardo Santos Jamie Rutherford 2:00 PM Chris Hanson Sam Walker Nathan Kimsey 2:10 PM Trevor Fisher Jnr James Heath Petr Dedek 2:20 PM Oliver Farr Manuel Trappel Phachara Khongwatmai

