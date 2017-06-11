The Lyoness Open Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Lyoness Open will be hosted at the Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, Austria on Saturday 10th June. The Lyoness Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.

The 69 players who made the cut, which was set at 23 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Felipe Aguilar, Graeme Storm is paired with Oliver Fisher in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 10:55 am.

2017 Lyoness Open Round 3 Tee Times

The Lyoness Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Austin Connelly Roope Kakko Steve Webster 7:20 AM Mark Foster Niclas Johansson Kristoffer Broberg 7:30 AM Oscar Stark Miguel Tabuena Ryan Evans 7:40 AM Brett Rumford Charlie Ford Richard Bland 7:50 AM Borja Etchart Matthew Southgate Gary Boyd 8:00 AM Simon Khan Phachara Khongwatmai Eddie Pepperell 8:15 AM Ashun Wu Joost Luiten Paul Waring 8:25 AM Florian Fritsch Daniel Im Joël Stalter 8:35 AM Y. E. Yang Haydn Porteous Craig Lee 8:45 AM Ricardo Santos Jens Dantorp Robert Dinwiddie 8:55 AM Julian Suri Mikko Korhonen Matt Wallace 9:10 AM Duncan Stewart Stephen Gallacher Gary Stal 9:20 AM Laurie Canter Ryan Mccarthy Simon Forsström 9:30 AM Richard Mcevoy Jurrian Van Der Vaart Terry Pilkadaris 9:40 AM Paul Maddy Lucas Bjerregaard Alexander Björk 9:50 AM Nino Bertasio Oliver Wilson Jbe Kruger 10:00 AM Dylan Frittelli Ryan Fox Matthias Schwab 10:15 AM Ricardo Gonzalez Carlos Pigem Matthew Baldwin 10:25 AM Marcus Armitage Maximilian Kieffer Trevor Fisher Jnr 10:35 AM Sepp Straka Bernd Wiesberger Ashley Chesters 10:45 AM Johan Carlsson Zander Lombard David Horsey 10:55 AM Felipe Aguilar Graeme Storm Oliver Fisher

