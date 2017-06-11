The Lyoness Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Lyoness Open will be played on Sunday 11th June at the Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, Austria. The Lyoness Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

The final tee slot of the Lyoness Open 2017 golf tournament is at 10:55 am and features Felipe Aguilar, Dylan Frittelli and Sepp Straka.

Lyoness Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Lyoness Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Diamond Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Borja Etchart Gary Boyd Charlie Ford 7:20 AM Matthew Southgate Steve Webster Niclas Johansson 7:30 AM Robert Dinwiddie Ricardo Santos Richard Bland 7:40 AM Phachara Khongwatmai Simon Khan Y. E. Yang 7:50 AM Kristoffer Broberg Miguel Tabuena Oscar Stark 8:00 AM Terry Pilkadaris Oliver Wilson Matthias Schwab 8:15 AM Brett Rumford Eddie Pepperell Gary Stal 8:25 AM Marcus Armitage Austin Connelly Mark Foster 8:35 AM Ryan Evans Joël Stalter Laurie Canter 8:45 AM Jens Dantorp Stephen Gallacher Trevor Fisher Jnr 8:55 AM Nino Bertasio Paul Waring Haydn Porteous 9:10 AM Joost Luiten Daniel Im Florian Fritsch 9:20 AM Maximilian Kieffer Ashley Chesters Roope Kakko 9:30 AM Simon Forsström Ryan Mccarthy Paul Maddy 9:40 AM Ashun Wu Julian Suri Duncan Stewart 9:50 AM Bernd Wiesberger Zander Lombard Oliver Fisher 10:00 AM Matt Wallace Jurrian Van Der Vaart Ricardo Gonzalez 10:15 AM David Horsey Graeme Storm Craig Lee 10:25 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Ryan Fox Matthew Baldwin 10:35 AM Jbe Kruger Carlos Pigem Alexander Björk 10:45 AM Johan Carlsson Mikko Korhonen Richard Mcevoy 10:55 AM Felipe Aguilar Dylan Frittelli Sepp Straka

