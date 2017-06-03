The many (mis)adventures of Gov. Yahaya Bello

Daily Trust

By aliyukwaifa@dailytrust.com | Publish Date: Jun 3 2017 2:00AMKogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, assumed duty on January 27, 2016 under circumstances many have described as “miraculous and divine.” However, rather than enjoy the “goodies” …



and more »