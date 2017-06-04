The Memorial Tournament Sunday Tee Times – 2017 The Memorial Tournament Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be played on Sunday June 4th at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am.

The Memorial Tournament 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Daniel Summerhays is paired with Matt Kuchar in the last tee slot of round 4 at 1:45 pm.

2017 Memorial Tournament Round 4 Tee Times

The Memorial Tournament round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:50 AM Rod Pampling Matthew Griffin 7:59 AM Patrick Reed K.J. Choi 8:08 AM Curtis Luck Alex Cejka 8:17 AM Sean O’Hair Vaughn Taylor 8:26 AM Hideki Matsuyama Greg Chalmers 8:35 AM D.A. Points Ollie Schniederjans 8:44 AM Danny Lee Russell Knox 8:53 AM Patrick Rodgers Webb Simpson 9:02 AM Sung Kang Cameron Smith 9:11 AM Camilo Villegas Zac Blair 9:20 AM Gary Woodland Patrick Cantlay 9:29 AM Zach Johnson Brendan Steele 9:38 AM Ben Martin Nick Taylor 9:47 AM Soren Kjeldsen Kevin Chappell 9:56 AM Ricky Barnes Mackenzie Hughes 10:05 AM Brian Stuard Charley Hoffman 10:15 AM Martin Laird Tony Finau 10:25 AM Grayson Murray Padraig Harrington 10:35 AM C.T. Pan Harold Varner III 10:45 AM Graham DeLaet Jonas Blixt 10:55 AM Brooks Koepka Brett Coletta 11:05 AM Bill Haas Adam Scott 11:15 AM William McGirt Sam Saunders 11:25 AM Peter Uihlein Anirban Lahiri 11:35 AM Jason Day Stewart Cink 11:45 AM Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo 11:55 AM Kyle Stanley Marc Leishman 12:05 PM Charl Schwartzel Phil Mickelson 12:15 PM Ross Fisher Bud Cauley 12:25 PM Pat Perez Byeong Hun An 12:35 PM Jim Herman Steve Stricker 12:45 PM David Lingmerth James Hahn 12:55 PM Jason Kokrak Shane Lowry 1:05 PM Kevin Kisner Jordan Spieth 1:15 PM Jamie Lovemark Kevin Streelman 1:25 PM Jason Dufner Rickie Fowler 1:35 PM Bubba Watson Justin Thomas 1:45 PM Daniel Summerhays Matt Kuchar

