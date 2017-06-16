Pages Navigation Menu

The Nigerian Air Force And Respect For Human Rights

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Olatokunbo Adesanya 

Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, irrespective of theirstatus; the fundamental assumption  is  that each person  is a moral  andrational   being   who   deserves   to   be   treated   with   dignity.   Indeed,   the fundamental human rights of all Nigerian citizens are statute-protected asdetailed in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The history of Nigeria is, however, replete with many unfortunateincidences, which have led Nigerians to believe that the military does notrespect   fundamental   human   rights,   especially   of   civilians.   A   recentexample, as it pertains to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), was the allegedinvasion   of   the   Ipetu   Ijesha   Campus   of   the   Osun   State   University   andsubsequent   manhandling   of   members   of   the   University   community   bysome   NAF   personnel   on   23   May   2017.   Although   there   were   obvious exaggerations in the news report, as the NAF does not have ArmouredPersonnel   Carriers,   for   example,   the   entire   incidence   remains   highly condemnable and unfortunate. Consequently, the NAF wasted no time inreleasing an official statement in which it expressed its regrets concerningthe reported incidence and added that it does not condone or encouragethe   violation   of   anyone’s   human   rights.   The   NAF   further   emphaticallydeclared that the reported incidence was not a reflection of the NAF, as anorganization. While it is a truism that personnel, especially if in uniform, somewhat act asambassadors of the Service, it does not mean that all their actions at everypoint in time have the endorsement of the Service. It would therefore makea   lot   of   difference   if   individuals’   respective   actions   were   not   alwaysgeneralized to mean organizational actions. Human nature being what it is,individuals are not perfect and would at one time or the other be involved ina form of misconduct or the other, either by commission or omission. Asidefrom the occasional misbehavior of some individuals, arising from errors of judgment,   it   is   a   universal   fact   that   in   every   organization,   there   wouldalways be  those  who  could be referred  to   as ‘bad  eggs’.  Our  founding fathers also anticipated the foregoing and accordingly stipulated rules andregulations to guide the behaviour of Service personnel; they even went astep further by ensuring the enactment of laws to punish offenders.

Nevertheless, in accordance with extant Nigerian laws, everyone remainsinnocent until proven guilty. Therefore, whenever an air force personnel ora group of air force personnel is alleged to have been involved in conductsakin to the violation of fundamental human rights, it is only natural and rightfor   the   NAF  to   initiate   the   usual   process   of   determining   the   degree   ofinvolvement of such personnel, if indeed they were involved. Thereafter,appropriate   administrative   action   would   be   taken   against   such   involvedpersonnel, in accordance with the applicable laws. That process must bethorough and faultless; anything short of that would be a violation of thefundamental human rights of the supposedly involved personnel, who afterall also remain human! The need  for thoroughness and the  need to painstakingly complete  theformal part of the law chain would sometimes cause a delay in announcingto the general public, the report of findings and actions taken. For instance,in the unfortunate Ipetu Ijesha incidence, the NAF had since stated that itwould deal with any NAF personnel found culpable in accordance with theappropriate   laws,   following   which   formal   investigations   into   the   matterimmediately commenced. The NAF is an honourable organization, whichconsiders   integrity   as   being   germane   to   the   building   of   confidence   ininstitutions. In that regard, Nigerians are assured that the NAF would dowhat it has promised and that the general populace would be duly informedat the appropriate time.It is not out of place for tempers to be high whenever there are reports ofhuman   rights   violation.   It   is   equally   understandable   for   the   generalpopulace  not  to  be  at  ease  when  it  appears that  nothing substantial  isbeing done to either punish offenders or prevent a recurrence. However,the   rule of   law   must   always   take   precedence,  lest   the   Service   itself isaccused of ‘jungle justice’. The key thing is patience on the part of thepopulace and communication on the part of the Service. The NAF, as anorganization, sees itself as being accountable to the people and therefore,daily strives to create a secured and safe environment for all Nigerians toflourish. The NAF, especially under the leadership of the incumbent Chiefof the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, constantly strives for the highest standards of professionalism, in line with global best practices.

￼Accordingly, the NAF remains focused on protecting the Nigerian citizenryand   would   always   address   any   proven   wrongdoings   on   the   part   of   itspersonnel in a most professional and appropriate manner. Meanwhile, it isworthy   of   note   that   individual   actions   do   not   necessarily   connoteorganization endorsements.God bless Nigeria!

Adesanya, an Air Commodore, is the NAF Director of  Public   Relations   and  Information. 

