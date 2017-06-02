The Nordea Masters 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Nordea Masters golf tournament will be played on Friday 2nd June at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden. The Nordea Masters 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Nordea Masters 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Nordea Masters round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:30 AM Sebastian Heisele Thomas Detry Daniel Im 7:40 AM Gary King Pep Angles Eduardo De La Riva 7:50 AM Johan Carlsson Marcus Fraser Trevor Immelman 8:00 AM Romain Wattel Grégory Havret Magnus A Carlsson 8:10 AM Renato Paratore Grégory Bourdy Lee Slattery 8:20 AM Jaco Van Zyl Gary Stal Kristoffer Broberg 8:30 AM Matthieu Pavon Zach Wright José-Filipe Lima 8:40 AM Adrien Bernadet Fredrik Nilehn (Am) John Parry 8:50 AM David Howell Jaco Ahlers Alexander Knappe 9:00 AM Ashun Wu Nicolas Colsaerts David Drysdale 9:10 AM Callum Shinkwin Maximilian Kieffer Chris Paisley 9:20 AM Ryan Fox Sébastien Gros Ashley Chesters 9:30 AM Oliver Gillberg (Am) Daniel Brooks Eddie Pepperell 12:30 PM Sam Brazel Matthew Southgate Richard S Johnson 12:40 PM Justin Walters Robert Rock Marcel Siem 12:50 PM Haotong Li Robert Karlsson Thongchai Jaidee 1:00 PM Graeme Storm Andy Sullivan Peter Hanson 1:10 PM Alexander Levy Lee Westwood Thomas Bjørn 1:20 PM Jeunghun Wang Marc Warren Brett Rumford 1:30 PM Chris Hanson Max Orrin Dylan Frittelli 1:40 PM Magnus P Atlevi Florian Fritsch Anders Hansen 1:50 PM Haydn Porteous Alejandro Cañizares Adrian Otaegui 2:00 PM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Ricardo Gonzalez Julien Quesne 2:10 PM Ricardo Gouveia Andrew Dodt Nino Bertasio 2:20 PM Richard Finch Damien Perrier Tom Lewis 2:30 PM Austin Connelly Richard Green Niclas Johansson 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:30 AM Matthew Nixon Robert Dinwiddie Stephen Gallacher 7:40 AM Scott Jamieson Jamie Donaldson Richie Ramsay 7:50 AM Mikko Ilonen Bradley Dredge George Coetzee 8:00 AM Chris Wood Joost Luiten Thorbjørn Olesen 8:10 AM Alex Noren Matthew Fitzpatrick Henrik Stenson 8:20 AM Pablo Larrazábal David Lipsky Scott Hend 8:30 AM Anton Karlsson Sam Walker Stuart Manley 8:40 AM Julien Guerrier Wade Ormsby Pontus Widegren 8:50 AM Benjamin Hebert Richard Bland Oliver Fisher 9:00 AM Shiv Kapur Oscar Stark Simon Dyson 9:10 AM Romain Langasque Jordan Smith Laurie Canter 9:20 AM Pelle Edberg Sebastian Soderberg Zander Lombard 9:30 AM Michael Miller Duncan Stewart Marcus Armitage 12:30 PM S.S.P Chawrasia Nacho Elvira Raphaël Jacquelin 12:40 PM Rafa Echenique Bernd Ritthammer Paul Waring 12:50 PM Soomin Lee Lasse Jensen Anthony Wall 1:00 PM Matteo Manassero Jorge Campillo Richard Mcevoy 1:10 PM Joël Stalter Johan Edfors Jens Dantorp 1:20 PM Paul Dunne Jeff Winther Hannes Rönneblad (Am) 1:30 PM Steven Tiley Marcus Larsson Scott Henry 1:40 PM Joakim Lagergren Lucas Bjerregaard Rikard Karlberg 1:50 PM Paul Maddy Jason Scrivener Alexander Björk 2:00 PM Paul Peterson Felipe Aguilar Richard Sterne 2:10 PM Niklas Lemke Nathan Kimsey Gudmundur Krisjansson (Am) 2:20 PM Jens Fahrbring Christofer Blomstrand Mark Foster 2:30 PM Oscar Lengden Jamie Rutherford Niclas Fasth

The post The Nordea Masters 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

