The Other Side Of The Story: In Fulani Shoes

By Ena Ofugara We have… I have spent so many years making all Nigeria’s problems Fulani fault that today I have decided to drag you, kicking and screaming, (you must come. Curse me but you must come) into my observatory wherein you can see from the Fulani perspective and so you can either understand a little more or dig in and hate them more.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

