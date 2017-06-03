The power of scent, Liquides Imaginaires



They are worn in the same way one embraces a religion. They capture a state, memorise stages of life, desires, strengths, weaknesses and allude to our most intimate selves while generating very personal fantasies.

Montaigne Place has added French mystique fragrance brand, Liquides Imaginaires to its collection of niche fragrances. Born from the creative forces of Philippe Di Méo and David Frossard, they are potion or antidote, symbolizing good and evil, day and night, wisdom and intoxication. Opposing yet inseparable, the trilogy is their spirit.

In the range of collection are Eaux-Dela, Sancti Fortis and Tumultu- a trilogy of symbolic fragrances with a great emotional and sacred power. They flavour, scent, wash or fill the air with their beneficial, esoteric or erotic properties.

Liquides Imaginaires are conceived to go back to the very essence of perfume. They highlight the sacred, mystical, magical dimensions of fragrance, along with the associated imagery.

The fragrances are loaded with powerful imagery that bewitch and transport their wearers on a voyage of introspection.

hey are exclusively available at Montaigne Place.

