The Present Scenario of Bitcoin Market in India

The Indian Bitcoin community, which initially had only a handful of people saw a sudden influx of new members following the government’s overnight decision to demonetize certain high-value currency notes. With two of the largest denominations, INR 1000 and INR 500 losing their value, many people decided to minimize their dependency on the country’ legal … Continue reading The Present Scenario of Bitcoin Market in India

The post The Present Scenario of Bitcoin Market in India appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

