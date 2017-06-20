The President Who Caused a Recession – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
The President Who Caused a Recession
Bloomberg
The last time South Africa fell into recession, in 2009, it was because of the global financial crisis. This time around, economists and business executives agree, the cause is a person: the president.
Back to the future for ANC foreign policy?
LETTER: We employ you, Zuma
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!