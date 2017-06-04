The promise of God – Femi Aribisala – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
The promise of God – Femi Aribisala
TheNewsGuru
In Jesus' parable, the Prodigal Son told his father: “I want my share of your estate now, instead of waiting until you die.” (Luke 15:12). Once he received his share, he had no more need of his father. He went as far away from him as possible. Clearly …
Are you ready for the Rapture? (4) by Lazarus Muoka
The revolution of the Spirit
'He is Risen!' – Part 8
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!