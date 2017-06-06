The Second Trailer For Neill Blomkamp’s Latest Work Is Even Weirder Than The First [Video]

Short films are an underappreciated art form, often used as an introduction into a filmmaker’s talent, rather than the main attraction.

But Neill Blomkamp is changing all that with his latest project, with this from The Verge:

Oats Studios is his attempt to create a new outlet for some of his ideas, putting together a series of short films that will be released online for free, in an attempt to see if one or more will gain some traction online. The hope is that the studio can be used to experiment with ideas that can later be scaled up into feature films, much like his short Alive in Joburg was turned into District 9.

Last week we gave you the first trailer, and now we have the second featuring “more weird shit”:

You did see Sigourney Weaver in there, didn’t you? Well, although we might never ever see her in a Blomkamp version of Alien, it’s cool she is in an alien-type Blomkamp movie.



Yay to the future of sci-fi.

