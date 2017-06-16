Pages Navigation Menu

The Story Of The 2017 NBA Champions, The Golden State Warriors

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years on Monday after defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 129 – 120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Watch how it all happened in this season recap video for the team.

