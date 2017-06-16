The Story Of The 2017 NBA Champions, The Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years on Monday after defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 129 – 120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Watch how it all happened in this season recap video for the team.

The post The Story Of The 2017 NBA Champions, The Golden State Warriors appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

