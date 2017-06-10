Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Subversive Biafran Agitation, Ethnic Responses and The Nigerian Government

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Biafra, Opinion | 0 comments

For over two years now, the Igbo political elite have been uncomfortable with their choice for president losing at the last Nigerian presidential election. Since that time, it (as well as its militant wing IPOB) has resorted to subversive sabotage of the Nigerian state. It (the Igbo political establishment) has argued that the Igbo has…

The post The Subversive Biafran Agitation, Ethnic Responses and The Nigerian Government appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.