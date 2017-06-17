Pages Navigation Menu

“The system continues to fail black people” – Orlando Castile’s Mother on Acquittal of Cop Who Shot Son Dead

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

The police officer who fatally shot Orlando Castile, the black motorist whose girlfriend streamed the immediate aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook, was on Friday acquitted of all charges. According to Aljazeera, Jeronimo Yanez, the police officer, testified to the court that Castile was reaching for his gun despite being told not to do […]

