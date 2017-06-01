Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The time to start replacing Wenger is now – The Short Fuse

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Short Fuse

The time to start replacing Wenger is now
The Short Fuse
Arsene Wenger is a relic of modern football. He comes from a time of one man shows, meager TV deals and the ability to unearth players no one else has heard of, turning them into superstars. Now, teams work with Directors of Football and assistants who …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.