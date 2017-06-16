The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment


The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC
ABC has given a Season 2 order to The Toy Box, the reality competition series hosted by Eric Stonestreet. On the program, inventors and their toy concepts are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the panel of judge. Have you read
