The Vocals are in! DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller set to Drop “Wild Thoughts”

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

One of the hardest working babies we know Asahd Khaled is set to drop the song ‘Wild Thoughts‘ off the Grateful album he executively produced. The song features his dad DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Asahd took to his official Twitter page to ask Rihanna when they were dropping her vocals and moments later the songstress shared […]

The post The Vocals are in! DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller set to Drop “Wild Thoughts” appeared first on BellaNaija.

