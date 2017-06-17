The Voice Nigeria season II to premiere on Sunday – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
The Voice Nigeria season II to premiere on Sunday
TheCable
Contestants for this year's show were selected at auditions which took place in April in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos. Singer Yemi Alade recently joined the trio of Timi Dakolo, Patoranking and Waje as a judge on the music talent show.
All set as The Voice Nigeria, begins tomorrow
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!