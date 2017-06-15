Pages Navigation Menu

‘The Wedding Party 2’ wraps filming in Dubai

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Filming of the sequel to Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie, The Wedding Party, in Dubai has ended and the movie is now in post-production. This was revealed by producers of the film in an email. The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai, will have its Lagos premiere on December 10, with cinema release in time for the Christmas …

