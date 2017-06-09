There is no Ebola in Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is no case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country after getting negative results from tests on a suspect.

“As a result of our strong vigilance at entry points in the country, one suspect case was identified on 30th May 2017 in Gulu district, ” the ministry of health said in a press release today.

The statement said “the suspect was held at the hospital isolation facility and samples taken from her. Results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) however, indicated that the case tested negative for all Ebola viruses and other hemorrhagic fevers such as, Marburg, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever and Rift Valley Fever.”

The suspect, whose names were not revealed, is 19-year-old adult from Mocope village, Paridi parish, Adjumani town council – in Adjumani District.

The case was referred to Lacor Hospital with severe anaemia. She presented to the hospital Out Patient Department (OPD) with history of vaginal bleeding, fever, lower abdominal pain, vomiting and difficult breathing.

FULL STATEMENT

Press Release – No Ebola in Uganda by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

