There Is Nothing Like Bight Of Biafra But Bight Of Niger Delta – Niger Delta Man Argues

OPINION MATTERS:

I am not an enemy of freedom, i love freedom and of course i am a freedom fighter from the Niger delta (south south). . The igbos or biafrans as most of them wish to be called are so ungrateful to themselves by finding it difficult up till date to accept the truth on the Niger delta & Biafra which they know.

It is not news that the good people of the Niger delta rejected biafra in totality ranging from our traditional rulers, youths forums, and politicians even up till date. . In Rivers state, Niger delta we have Bight Of Bonny which the igbos foolishly call Bight Of Biafra thesame way they foolishly drew the fraudulent Biafra map that includes the south south region (Niger delta) as part of Biafra. . It is pure foolishness for someone to call the Bight Of Bonny (Rivers state, Niger delta) bight of Biafra when the people of Bonny and Niger delta as a whole did never supported biafra.

The Niger delta(Southern minorities) struggle have always been different from the Biafra struggle which led to the Creation of Old Rivers State from Igbo dominated Eastern region and today the minorities (Niger deltans) now have a region (South south) of our own. Even Gov. Wike from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality Of Rivers state which the igbos foolishly call them Igbos acknowledged the division of Eastern Region by renaming Aba Road in Port Harcourt (In thesame Rivers state which house the Bight Of Bonny which the igbos call Bight Of Biafra) to Yakubu Gowon Road a big blow to those igbos who out of greedy and foolishness claim Bight of Bonny is Bight of Biafra.

I have just few questions to ask those Igbos who make use of these words “Bight Of Biafra” when they have no such thing in the South East but rather in Bonny, Rivers State, Niger delta. . Please Igbos your answers are needed the Yoruba’s, Hausa-Fulani’s, Middle bet, We Niger deltans & the World are waiting for your answers. How can we have Bight of Biafra in the Niger delta (Rivers state) were igbos were killed and their properties declared abandon in Port Harcourt by the Ikwerre people with help from their Rivers brothers after the biafra war till date? Does the Calabar massacre by Biafran soldiers make the people of cross rivers, Niger delta biafrans? . Niger delta heroes such as Isaac Boro (who declared Niger delta republic 23rd feb 1966), Ken Saro wiwa, e.t.c were they ever part or support of the Biafra thing? . What did the people of Akwa Ibom (Ibibio) told Ojukwu when he asked for their support even after having one of their son General Effiong who was brainwashed by Ojukwu as second in command? Was Niger delta republic not declared before Biafra? Some igbos foolishly call it Ijaw Republic now tell me is Bight of Bonny which you call Bight of Biafra Ijaw or Igbo? Are the people of Bonny not Ijaw origins again? . Have you ever seen we Niger deltans celebrate Biafra day like the igbos do every year?

Biafra is Igbo do we study Igbo language in the Niger delta like the Igbos do? . The Igbos call we Niger deltans Saboteurs how come Bight of Biafra is located in the Niger delta, the territories of the tagged Betrayers? . Even the Niger delta Avengers are demanding a Republic of Niger delta. Is bight of Bonny not part of Rivers state, Niger delta? Or do we have another Bight of Bonny in the South East? . Indeed the the Assumed Bight Of Biafra died the very day the good people of Bonny and Niger delta rejected biafra till date.

What we have is Bight Of Niger delta (Bonny). . We are Niger deltan Republicans and if you igbos so wish to hate us because we choose to be Niger delta Republicans, you are very free to do so as we appreciate your hatred for our self-determination (Niger delta republic). God is watching. . We appreciate the support the Igbo’s gave to our son Former President Good luck Jonathan during his tenure even though the Igbo’s find it difficult to go out and vote as only Rivers & Delta state vote is bigger than the whole votes of the South East@2015 Presidential election were our son lost with 2million plus. We wish to also let you know that: .

God willing if the Igbos do not stick to their territories (South East) as they ones refuse to that led to the death of innocent Niger deltans, just like “Ghana Must Go” we shall have “Igbo Must Go” in the People’s Republic Of Niger Delta. Their will not only be abandon properties in Port Harcourt this time around but across the blessed land of the Niger delta. . A word Is Enough For The Wise. . Share to your timelines, groups and whatsapp. .

#NigerDeltaExit loading…………

(Edo,Delta,Bayelsa,Rivers,Akwa Ibom & Cross Rivers)

