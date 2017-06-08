There Will Be No Withdraw, No Surrender Igbos Must Go – Arewa Youths Insists

THE pioneers of the Arewa Youth Consultative Discussion, AYCF, have said that regardless of the risk of capture by the legislature of Kaduna State, they won’t quit demanding that individuals of Igbo extraction ought to leave the north.

One of the pioneers of the gathering, who read their assertion on Tuesday, Abdulaziz Suleiman, said they held a meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday after the risk of capture and chose that “there will be no withdraw, no surrender”.

“Our assertion did not specify viciousness by any means. The Igbo have reliably demanded that they would prefer not to be in Nigeria, let them along these lines, backpedal to their places.

“They don’t have confidence in Nigeria, in this way, we additionally don’t put stock in them,” Premium Circumstances cites Mr. Abdulaziz, the National Organizer of Northern Liberation Arrange, NEN, to have said.

Mr. Suleiman likewise blamed Senator Nasir El-Rufai for Kaduna Condition of playing legislative issues over the matter.

“Where was El Rufai when the Igbos gave the Fulani final proposal to leave their zones?

“Where was he when more than 500 northerners were slaughtered in Ile Ife? These individuals simply politicize everything.

“Since he needs to keep running for President, he overlooked his kin and conciliate the Igbo? Goodluck to him, ” he said.

Like Mr. El-Rufai, the Nigerian government has likewise censured the call by the northern coalition, guaranteeing Nigerians that the risk by the gathering ought to be disregarded.

“It is not new, but rather what I need to guarantee you is that the security organizations are on top of the circumstance,” the data serve, Lai Mohammed, said.

READ Nigerian government approves employment of more doctors nationwide

The call by the Northern gathering has likewise been censured by Nigerians crosswise over ethnic and political separation, and also Igbo bunches like MASSOB and the Ohaneze Ndigbo with the last alerted Igbos in South-east Nigeria not to strike back with a comparative call.

