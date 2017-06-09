Theresa May, Despite UK Election Setback, Will Form a Minority Government – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Theresa May, Despite UK Election Setback, Will Form a Minority Government
New York Times
Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain addressed the news media outside 10 Downing Street in London on Friday, announcing plans to form a minority government. Credit Tim Ireland/Associated Press. LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, …
Theresa May to seek Queen's permission to form minority government: spokesman
May to forge 'government of certainty' with DUP backing
Theresa May's speech annotated – what she said and what she meant
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!