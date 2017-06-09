Pages Navigation Menu

Theresa May, Despite UK Election Setback, Will Form a Minority Government – New York Times

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World


New York Times

Theresa May, Despite UK Election Setback, Will Form a Minority Government
New York Times
Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain addressed the news media outside 10 Downing Street in London on Friday, announcing plans to form a minority government. Credit Tim Ireland/Associated Press. LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, …
Theresa May to seek Queen's permission to form minority government: spokesmanPremium Times
May to forge 'government of certainty' with DUP backingBBC News
Theresa May's speech annotated – what she said and what she meantThe Guardian
Daily Mail –The Independent –Sky News –The Sydney Morning Herald
all 421 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

