Theresa May may face more criticism after London Tower block fire

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced mounting criticism on Friday for not meeting the survivors of a deadly London tower block blaze. May promised to hold a public inquiry into a fire that killed 17 people when it engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after …

