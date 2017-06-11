Theresa May reaffirms Trump’s visit to Britain

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The British prime minister’s office on Sunday confirmed President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain, after the UK Guardian reported that the trip has been postponed.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed adviser at May’s office, said Trump had told May by telephone in recent weeks that he did not want to come until the British public supported his visit.

“We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans,” a spokeswoman for May’s office said.

