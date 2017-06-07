Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Theresa May will fail to deliver EU trade deal in 2019 and UK heading for cliff-edge Brexit, OECD predicts – The Independent

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Independent

Theresa May will fail to deliver EU trade deal in 2019 and UK heading for cliff-edge Brexit, OECD predicts
The Independent
Theresa May will fail to secure a comprehensive free trade agreement with the rest of the EU by 2019 in a development that would mean a destructive "cliff-edge" Brexit for the UK, the OECD has predicted. In its latest Global Economic Outlook report
OECD ups global growth forecast to six-year high; downgrades USCNBC
Global growth headed for six-year high: OECDBusiness Insider
OECD predicts fastest global growth in six yearsBBC News
Irish Times –Nasdaq –The Guardian –Financial Times
all 89 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.