Theresa May’s Chiefs Of Staff Quit After Election Disaster

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s two closest aides announced their resignations on Saturday after a crushing electoral setback that left her authority in tatters. According to Vanguard, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have resigned allowing May to stay on after losing her parliamentary majority in Thursday’s vote. Timothy said he had resigned on Friday after […]

