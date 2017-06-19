These Guys Speedflying Through The Clifton Mansions Is Pretty Intense [Video]

If you thought flying through the Mother City sky was limited to hitting Signal Hill for a tandem soar over the Sea Point high-rises then you’d be so wrong.

It’s time you meet the trio known as the “Fluck” boys.

Two of the boys – Stefan Kruger and Phillip van Coller – along with legendary ‘flyer’ Jean Jacques Wallis paraglided their way down the south western side of Lion’s Head, speedflying style.

Unlike those super safe tandem flights (of which a snapshot eventually appear as your friend’s profile pic), these boys purposely aim straight for the houses, swooping between the mansions of Clifton and almost, just almost, landing in shrubs, pools and walls.

But they don’t, and it sure looks like one helluva ride. Check it:

That mist though!

Upon further investigation, we found a Wallis-only expedition which sees him fly through the Slangkop mountains with a wingsuit, nogal.

The perspective may look a little weird but it’s still a trip to watch:

And I’ll just leave that to the adrenaline junkies out there.

[source:sapeople]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

