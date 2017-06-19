Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

These Nigerian Rappers Are Set To Break 13 hours World Rap Record (Video)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  The Nigerian rappers have revealed their plans to break the Guinness World Record on rap. Vector, Yung6ix and Chinko Ekun alongside 5 other rappers will be participating in the challenge. Vector revealed they’ve been practicing for a while and are ready to put Nigeria on the map with rap. Video below… Vector alongside Yung6ix …

The post These Nigerian Rappers Are Set To Break 13 hours World Rap Record (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.