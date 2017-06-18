Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#TheVoiceNigeria 2 kicked off Tonight! WATCH all the HOT Performances from Episode 1

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Whoop! The Voice Nigeria is BACK! We are already glued to the new season of the music talent show as we watched episode 1 tonight. If you follow us on Twitter – @bellanaija, you’ll know that the show trended all through and is still trending right now. Ok, now down to business. Who was your […]

The post #TheVoiceNigeria 2 kicked off Tonight! WATCH all the HOT Performances from Episode 1 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.