Thibaut Courtois Eager To Sign New Chelsea Contract

Thibaut Courtois has declared himself “very happy” and called on the club to offer him a new deal so that he can commit for the long term.

Thibaut Courtois has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, as they fear missing out on first-choice target David de Gea during the summer transfer window.

Courtois is adamant that he is going nowhere in the coming months, however, stressing his desire to pen a new contract and extend his stay in West London beyond 2019.

“I am very happy and there is no doubt I will stay,” Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. “My contract runs out in two years so obviously I need a new deal.

“It’s important I finish the season well with the national

