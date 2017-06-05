Pages Navigation Menu

Thief Caught Stealing Church Instruments in Ughelli, Delta state

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An unidentified man, a serial thief has been arrested after he was caught stealing musical instruments at a Church in Ughelli, Delta state today.

The presiding church Prophet, Mezziah Mrakpor II shared the news on facebook and wrote:

God has done it again because bad boys has been breaking into churches to carry instruments,Stealing of plasma TV and making away with valuables but God delivered

