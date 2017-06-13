Thieves steal INEC’s DDCM in Emohua

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT – Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has confirmed that its Direct Data Capture Machine, DDCM, for Emohua local government area has been stolen.

Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Edwin Enabor disclosed this, saying the thieves broke into INEC office in the local government area on Thursday last week, removing the DDCM and other valuables.

He said the thieves also broke into several offices in the local government secretariat where the INEC office for the local government area is

Vanguard gathered that the machine was meant for the ongoing voters registration exercise in the local government.

Some residents in Emohua local government condemned the incident, saying it was not the kind of story they expected should come from the local government area.

A lady who simply identified herself as Philo said she was planning to go and revalidate her voters details before she heard of the incident.

She joined in appealing to the electoral body to bring a new DDCM to the local government, adding that the police should also intensify effort to recover the stolen machine.

The post Thieves steal INEC’s DDCM in Emohua appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

