Things are better when Osinbajo is in charge, I regret supporting Buhari – Senator Bello

A former Senate Majority Whip, Kanti Bello who represented Katsina North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, has noted that the country is better whenever Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo acts as president. Senator Bello noted that the country was almost […]

Things are better when Osinbajo is in charge, I regret supporting Buhari – Senator Bello

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

