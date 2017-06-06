Youssef Zaghba: Identity of third London attacker raises further doubts over intelligence failings – The Independent
The Independent
Youssef Zaghba: Identity of third London attacker raises further doubts over intelligence failings
The Independent
The revelation of the identity of the third man who carried out the London Bridge murders has highlighted an added international dimension to the terrorist plot, as well as raising fresh claims of a serious failure of intelligence. The naming of …
British police identify 3rd London attacker as Italian of Moroccan descent
UK police face questions over London attack as third suspect named
Questions on UK Policing Mount as 3rd London Attacker Is Identified
