Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This 5 Year Old Boy’s Story Will Definitely Touch Your Heart | WATCH

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

3 heart surgeries in 5 years and 189 days in the hospital, little Ari Schultz‘s story is one of hope and possibility. Ari was diagnosed at his 18 week ultrasound with critical aortic stenosis and evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome. For the last 5 years Ari lived an eventful life both inside and outside the hospital. […]

The post This 5 Year Old Boy’s Story Will Definitely Touch Your Heart | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.