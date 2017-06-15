Pages Navigation Menu

This Man Was Declared Wanted As Evans The Kidnapper By Police Before The Arrest Of The Real Kidnapper Evans Because They Bear Same Name (Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

This man in the picture is whom the Nigerian police published his pictures as Evans before the arrest of the real notorious billionaire kidnapper. The man identified as Tochukwu Ambrose Onwuamadike is from Akaboukwu Uruagu Nnewi, a Nigerian businessman based in Angola and bears the same surname as Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans.

Tochukwu Ambrose Onwuamadike innocent businessman

According to multiple reports, the guy has been jubilating over the arrest of the real Evans since the news of the arrest was broken.

The kidnap kingpin Evans hails from Akamili, Umudim Quarters in Nnewi, Anambra State….

