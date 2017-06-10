This TED Talk Discusses How School Start Times Deprive Teens of Adequate Sleep | WATCH

Teens don’t get enough sleep, and it’s not because of Snapchat, social lives or hormones – it’s because of public policy, says Wendy Troxel. Drawing from her experience as a sleep researcher, clinician and mother of a teenager, Troxel discusses how early school start times deprive adolescents of sleep during the time of their lives […]

