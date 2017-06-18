THIS WEEK: 30 Uganda coffee factories closed over unripe coffee – Independent
Independent
THIS WEEK: 30 Uganda coffee factories closed over unripe coffee
Independent
Hundreds of coffee farmers in districts of Lwengo, Sembabule, Masaka were left counting their losses after the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) shut down thirty coffee factories last week over alleged unripe coffee. The action has rendered …
