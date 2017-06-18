THIS WEEK: FUFA’s Magogo cited in World Cup tickets scam

Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) President Moses Magogo is facing a new storm of controversy ahead of his bid for a second term as head of FUFA in elections slated for August.

Magogo has been accused of re-selling 177 tickets designated to Uganda for the 2014 FIFA world Cup by Allan Sewanyana, MP for Makindye West and shadow minister for sports.

Addressing a press conference, Sewanyana said Magogo is unfit to serve as FUFA president. According to Ssewanyana, a journalist turned politician, Magogo engaged in actions as a commercial agent and then transferred without FIFA’s prior written consent tickets designated for Uganda.

FUFA refuted Sewanyana’s claim that FIFA granted free tickets for the World Cup to FUFA for distribution.

